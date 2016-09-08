Margaret Judson Doty of Santa Maria, 1920-2016

Posted on September 8, 2016 | 1:30 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens

Margaret Judson Doty was born in St. Joseph, Missouri, on Nov. 1, 1920.

She moved to California with her family in June 1936 and was a resident of the Los Angeles area for 40 years.

She moved to Santa Maria when she retired.

Margaret's working career was in banking with the majority of 29 years spent in loans and investments.

During that time she received numerous commendations for securing large trust accounts for the bank.

She was a graduate of John Marshall High School, then one year at Los Angeles City College. She also attended special courses with the American Institute of Banking and Investments.

The highlight of her career came in 1964 when she was offered the position as manager of the Lockheed-California Corporation Credit Union but due to two aging parents and health issues was unable to accept the offer.

Margaret's favorite hobby was sewing and she devoted spare time to designing children's clothing.

She married high school sweetheart, John Gardner Doty, on May 31, 1941, and they celebrated 69 years together.

The Dotys had one daughter, Nancy G. DeAmicis, who resided in Grants Pass, Oregon.

Margaret was a long-time member of the Minerva Club of Santa Maria, and a member of the First United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband in 2010 and the Lord called Nancy home in 2015.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016 at 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church.

To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com.