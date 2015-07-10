Margaret ‘Lacie’ Lovelace Meehan of Santa Barbara

Posted on July 10, 2015 | 7:39 a.m.

Source: Joseph Meehan

Margaret Lovelace (Lace/Lacie) Meehan’s spirit passed from this life on June 24, 2015.

Lacie’s final days were spent surrounded by friends and family that Lacie had touched throughout her memorable life.

A private gravesite ceremony will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Ballard. A Mass for Lacie will take place at the Serra Chapel behind the Old Mission Santa Barbara on Friday, July 24. Use the 2300 Garden St. entrance to get to the chapel if you wish to attend the 8 a.m. Mass.

The Meehan family wishes to thank all family and friends for their love, prayers and support.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sarah House, P.O. Box 20031, Santa Barbara, CA 93120.