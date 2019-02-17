Margaret “Nini” Ortiz, of Santa Barbara, 1933-2019

Posted on February 17, 2019 | 1:03 a.m.

Source: Alexis Zaragoza

Margaret “Nini” Ortiz passed away on Feb. 13, 2019, at the age of 86, surrounded by her loving husband Fidel, children and family. She was born in Santa Barbara on Feb. 12, 1933, to Percy and Lucia Orsua; she was the youngest of six children.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters Juanita Ovieda (Fred), Pauline Orsua, Teresa Angel (Ramon); and brothers, Nicolas Orsua (Margaret), and Robert Orsua (Maryanne); and her son Theodore (Lolo) Pineda.

Margaret is survived by her loving husband Fidel Chavez Ortiz; daughters Luci Limon Gonzales, Lola (Juan) Zaragoza; and son Joey (Tammy) Vargas.

She is also survived by her grandchildren Greye Pineda, Melecia Valdez, Alexis “Lee” Zaragoza, Michael Gonzales, Joe Junior Vargas and Briana Vargas; and seven great grandchildren; plus numerous step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Margaret would spend her time working on puzzles, playing bingo and watching classics movies, game shows and watching the Dodgers.

In her younger days, you could find Margaret, Fidel and her siblings fishing off Santa Barbara pier. Margaret loved to watch the Fiesta parades and play loteria at Guadalupe church with her husband and family every August.

But most of all, she loved spending time with her family.

Her family wishes to express their appreciation to Cottage Hospital and the Ridley Tree Cancer center for all of their care and support.

Rosary will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, at Welch-Ryce-Haider, 450 Ward Drive, Santa Barbara. Funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 5444 Hollister Ave., Santa Barbara, followed by a burial at Goleta Cemetery.

— Alexis Zaragoza