February 18, 2019

Margaret Ortiz, 86, of Santa Barbara

Margaret Ortiz, 86, of Santa Barbara, died Feb. 13, 2019.

Viewing will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, at Welch-Ryce-Haider Goleta Chapel, 450 Ward Dr. Rosary is at 7 p.m.

Funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at St. Raphael's Catholic Church, followed by interment at Goleta Cemetery.

Arrangments by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.

