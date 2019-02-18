Margaret Ortiz, 86, of Santa Barbara, died Feb. 13, 2019.
Viewing will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, at Welch-Ryce-Haider Goleta Chapel, 450 Ward Dr. Rosary is at 7 p.m.
Funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at St. Raphael's Catholic Church, followed by interment at Goleta Cemetery.
Arrangments by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.
