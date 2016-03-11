Margaret ‘Peggy’ Porter Polsky of Santa Barbara, 1916-2016

Posted on March 11, 2016 | 11:57 a.m.

Source: Paul Polsky

Margaret 'Peggy' Porter Polsky was born on a farm near Maryville, Missouri, on Dec. 6, 1916, to Charles T. and Hattie S. Porter.

She died March 9, 2016, at Casa Dorinda, and was preceeded in death by sister Mildred and brother Robert Porter.

Margaret attended grade and high schools in Maryville, and graduated from Northwest Missouri State University in 1937.

Margaret initially taught at the high school level for five years, including one year at Horace Mann (1940) and Liberty High School (1941).

In 1942, she entered the Third Class of the Women's Army Corps (WAC) and was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant, assigned to the Air Corps, serving three years before being discharged with a rank of captain.

While in the service, she met and married Richard M. Polsky of Akron, Ohio. Upon discharge in 1946, they moved to Santa Barbara.

Together they owned and operated Trenwith's for the next 20 years.

Margaret is survived by her children, Paul P. Polsky (Sandi) of Foster City, California, and Patty A. Polsky of Denver, Colorado; and two step-children, Richard M. Polsky Jr. (Virginia) of New York City and Sally Cohen of Centerville, Massachusetts.



During her 70 years in Santa Barbara, Margaret was active in the Montecito Union School PTA, League of Women Voters, American Heart Association, Mental Health Association, Family Service Agency, and Hospice of Santa Barbara for 30+ years.

She was a member of Channel City Club, volunteered at Santa Barbara Cancer Center many years, and was a member of All-Saints-By-The Sea, participating in the Alter Guild. After living in the same home for 50+ years, she moved to Casa Dorinda in 1997.



Memorial Services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 14, at All-Saints-By-The-Sea in Montecito.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Peggy's name to Food Bank of Santa Barbara County (4554 Hollister Ave. Santa Barbara, CA 93110) or Hospice of Santa Barbara Inc. (2050 Alameda Padre Serra, Suite 100, Santa Barbara, CA 93103)