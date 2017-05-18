Margaret ‘Peggy’ Stanczyk of Santa Barbara, 1923-2017

Posted on May 18, 2017 | 10:40 a.m.

Source: Stephen Stanczyk

Margaret “Peggy” Stanczyk slipped quietly away on the morning of May 13, 2017, to join her husband Stan in their next great adventure.

Peggy, as everyone knew her, was born June 27, 1923, in San Luis Obispo to William J Black and Annie Arvilla Black. After losing both parents at the age of 2, she lived with her grandmother for a short time until she and her only brother, Jimmy, were adopted by her mother’s best friend and husband, Irene and Alan Hauan.

They moved to Santa Barbara where Peggy lived the rest of her life.

Peggy graduated as a “Proud Don” with the Santa Barbara High School Class of 1942, and also attended Santa Barbara Business College while working as a bookkeeper at I. Magnin.

She met her soulmate when she was “The Hostess with the Mostest” at the USO while he was stationed at the Marine Corp Airbase at the Santa Barbara Airport during World War II. She and Stan were happily married on March 19, 1944, and spent their honeymoon in Chicago, Illinois, just before Stan was shipped overseas.

After the war, Peggy and Stan moved to a Mesa apartment building owned by her step-parents. In 1952, Stan started construction on the home that Peggy was still occupying at the time of her passing. They moved in on Aug. 18, 1953, and never thought of leaving.

Peggy was very active with Stan, in fact they were inseparable. They enjoyed square dancing with the Taws N Paws and traveled to many large dances around the country. She was also a bowler until she started golfing with her husband.

They would love to report about the $10-$15 they would win while playing with the Hits and Misses. Stan would drive the ball far down the course and Peggy would be in charge of finding the ball in the woods and hitting the next shot to straighten everything out — a perfect couple, working together.

During the 1950s and 1960s, when Stan played softball, Peggy was always there, three or four nights a week, cheering him on. The only thing that separated them was Stan’s passing in 2003.

Peggy and Stan enjoyed traveling. Whether it was camping up and down the California Sierras, a cruise to Alaska or the Panama Canal, numerous trips to Europe, or just to visit friends and family, they were together and on the go.

Peggy took great pride in her home and various collections of roosters and lighthouses. Through her 80s and 90s, you would still find her out walking Shoreline Park, more recently with her friend, Julie Potter, and dog, Magic. She had a pleasant walk just hours before she was rushed to the hospital.

She spent the last 70 years of her life living within a two block area of the Mesa. Many other residents considered her the “Grand Dame” of the neighborhood. She was always willing to help her neighbors and others.

Peggy was an active member of the Altar Society at Holy Cross Catholic Church during the early years of the church. She also enjoyed a good game of Bunco with her group of friends over many, many years.

Peggy had two children, Suzanne (Brown), and son, Stephen, and his wife, Becky; they were the pride of her life. She is also survived by her three grandsons, Jeffrey Brown, Daniel Brown and his wife Lori, and Eric Stanczyk and his wife Kelsey, along with her sister-in-law, Virgie Glow; nieces, Jennifer Black Taylor, Marilyn Pulaski Gabrysiak, Susan Glow Weyhe, Nancy Glow Reynolds, Jillian Glow Jarema, and nephew David Glow.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Annie Black, brother, Jimmy Black, and her husband of 59 years, Stan Stanczyk.

Services will be held on Monday, May 22 at 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church, with a reception following at the church hall.