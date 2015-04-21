Margaret ‘Peggy’ Villalpando of Carpinteria, 1939-2015

Posted on April 21, 2015 | 1:15 p.m.

Source: Pueblo Del Rey Funeral Services

The Villalpando family mourns the passing of Margaret Villalpando, beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend, and known to most as Peggy. Peggy passed away peacefully on April 17, 2015, in Santa Barbara, Calif., surrounded by her immediate family.

Born in Long Beach, Calif., on July 23, 1939, to Noel and Marie Morin, Peggy spent her early years growing up on Beech Avenue in Torrance, Calif. After graduating from Nativity Catholic School in Torrance, Peggy spent several years serving God in religious life. She then went on to receive a bachelor of arts degree from Saint Joseph College of Orange, along with a teaching credential.

Peggy began her teaching career at St. Joseph’s School in Carpinteria. Weekends were often spent driving back and forth to Torrance to visit her parents. While living in Carpinteria, Peggy met the love of her life, Reyes Villalpando, who was then a teacher at McKinley School in Santa Barbara. After a courtship of several years, Reyes and Peggy were the first couple to be married at St. Joseph’s Church in Carpinteria.

After the birth of her first child, Peggy temporarily left her career as an educator to raise a family. Her marriage to Reyes lasted 47 wonderful years, until the passing of Reyes last year, and produced five children — four boys and one girl. Their children were a source of joy and pride to Peggy and Reyes. At the time of her death, Peggy still lived in the house in Carpinteria in which she and Reyes raised their family.

Once her children were grown, Peggy returned to teaching, this time at Kinderkirk Preschool in Carpinteria, where she established many long-lasting friendships.

A thoughtful and caring woman, Peggy enjoyed cooking, reading, jazz and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She also cared very much for her pets. Like Reyes, Peggy’s greatest love outside of her family was likely camping, particularly in the majestic redwoods of Northern California. She will be sorely missed by her sister, Noella, and her former Kinderkirk co-workers and friends.

She is survived by her sister; five adoring children: Dan (Danielle), David (Betsy), Mary Rocha (Robert), John (Kim) and James (Tracy); and 10 doting grandchildren: Ben, Nathan, Luke, Mathew, Erin, Izzy, Caitlin, Jack, Elly and Emma (with another on the way), who are all left with a void in their lives that will be impossible to fill.

Services for Peggy will be held at 10 a.m. April 24 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Carpinteria, followed by the committal service at Carpinteria Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Serenity House at 930 Miramonte Drive, Santa Barbara, CA 93101, or to Hope Loves Company, which is a nonprofit organization dedicated to children impacted by ALS.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo Del Rey Funeral Services.