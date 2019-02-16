Pixel Tracker

Posted on February 16, 2019 | 11:03 a.m.

Margarita Gaona, 69, of Santa Barbara

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Margarita Gaona, 69, of Santa Barbara, died Feb. 14, 2019.

Viewing will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, at Welch-Ryce-Haider, 15 E. Sola St. Rosary will be at 6:30 p.m. Funeral mass at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to DAWG, Ridley Tree Cancer Center, or Visiting Nurse and Hospice.

Arrangements by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.

