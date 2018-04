Posted on January 17, 2017 | 3:22 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Margarita L. Aguilar, 55, of Santa Barbara, died Jan. 3, 2017.

A rosary will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at Welch-Ryce-Haider downtown. A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at Our Lady of Sorrows, 21 E. Sola St., Santa Barbara.

Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.