Margarita Lopez Sais of Santa Maria

Posted on July 2, 2015 | 4:39 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

Our beloved mother, Margarita Lopez Sais, died peacefully on Friday, June 26, 2015, surrounded by family and friends.

Margarita was a strong-spirited matriarch who led her children well. She fought a good fight, and at the end she was a true champion.

Margarita was born in San Bernardo, Mexico, and migrated to the United States at 16 when she married Frank Sais of New Mexico. A few years later, in 1955, she found her home in Santa Maria after hearing of work opportunities.

Margarita had a tremendous work ethic and each job gave her a chance for advancement in her life. She came from humble beginnings but she built a strong foundation for all of her family. She worked diligently to ensure that her mother and siblings followed her path to Santa Maria.

Margarita had a generous heart and opened her home to many family and friends who needed support. She loved caring for her birds and yard full of flowers, and she loved to crochet. Over the years, everyone would be blessed with one of her beautiful crocheted blankets.

Proudly, she leaves behind her five children, Barney Sais, Elvia Chivers (Ray), Ruben Sais, Sylvia Castillo and David Valencia (Laura), 12 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson, her sister Isabel Rucobo, and numerous nieces and nephews. Our mother had many close friends that were more like family, and who showed so much love and concern for her.

Our beloved mother will be missed for all that she was to so many people. She is in heaven still guiding her children, and her children gladly honoring her spirit. Our true champion on Earth, and now our new angel in heaven.

A funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church on July 10 at 9:30 a.m. followed by burial at the Santa Maria Cemetery.

Click here to leave a condolence for the family.