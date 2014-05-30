Margarita Mora of Santa Barbara County, 1926-2014

Posted on May 30, 2014 | 7:31 a.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

Margarita Morán Mora, 88, died peacefully at her home in El Capitan Ranch on Wednesday, May 28, 2014.

Margarita was born in Teocaltiche, Jalisco, México, on Oct. 17, 1926, and lived in Santa Barbara County for 54 years.

Margarita exemplified the best of a homemaker who for over 70 years dedicated herself to her children and grandchildren. Her family was her life. She was a nurturing woman with the biggest heart and most patient demeanor.

Margarita enjoyed gardening and loved to cook and make homemade flour tortillas with the best "charros" to go along with.

Margarita loved her "saints," especially "La Virgen de San Juan de Lagos" to whom she always turned.

Margarita is survived by her husband of 73 years, José Mora; eight children, Ramon Mora (Socorro), Elbia Borrayo (Ramiro, deceased) Rosa Rodriguez (Pablo), Juana Mora (Kent), Lalo Mora (Vicki), George Mora (Jana), Lupe Soto (Octavio) and Joe Mora; 18 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.

The Rosary Service will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 1 at Holy Cross Church. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, June 2, also at Holy Cross, followed by interment at Goleta Cemetery.

Doña Margarita, Grandma, would say, “Que Dios bendiga a mi querida familia e amigos.”

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.