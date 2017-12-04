Monday, April 16 , 2018, 1:36 pm | Partly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Margaux Murphy Presented Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award for Laguna Blanca

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | December 4, 2017 | 5:19 p.m.

One of the qualities Laguna Blanca athletic director and girls volleyball coach Jason Donnelly appreciates about Margaux Murphy is how she deeply cares about others.

Margaux Murphy receives the Phil Womble Award for Laguna Blanca School. Click to view larger
Margaux Murphy receives the Phil Womble Award for Laguna Blanca School.

A great example of Murphy’s caring is the more than 200 hours she’s logged as a member of the National Charity League.

A three-sport athlete at Laguna, Murphy was honored as the school’s recipient of the Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Cafe.

“When I think about Margaux, I think about a kid who really wants to learn,” Donnelly said. “She’s willing to do whatever it takes to help her team and help herself; she loves to learn.”

Murphy plays on Donnelly’s volleyball team and plays soccer and beach volleyball for the Owls.

“Margaux is a hard-working student-athlete who puts the team before herself,” said soccer coach Kevin Shertzer, who added that she worked her way into the starting line-up last season and “scored some crucial goals to help secure the league title and win our first-round CIF playoff match.”

The daughter of John and Suzanne Murphy excels in the classroom, maintaining a 3.94 GPA while playing three sports and putting in hours of volunteer work.

In addition to her participation in the NCL, she is the co-president and founder of the International Education Foundation of Tanzania, works with Direct Relief International and is involved in Laguna Blanca’s middle school mentorship program.

“Margaux embodies all the qualities you want in a student athlete: she shows up, she does her job, she cares deeply about others,” Donnelly said. “She loves to learn and she’s a really good person.”

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 