Girls Soccer

Margaux Murphy scored with less than 10 minutes left in the game to give Laguna Blanca a 2-2 draw at Dunn in a girls soccer battle for first place in the Condor League on Wednesday.

Murphy scored both goals for the Rams. She gave them a 1-0 lead in the 15th minute, finishing a low crossing ball from Julia Guglielmo.

Dunn tied the score with a shot from long range and took the lead in the 70th minute.

The result leaves the teams tied at the top of the table.