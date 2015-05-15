Margerum Winemaker Dinner at Santa Barbara Public Market to Feature Barbareño Chef Julian Martinez

On Thursday, May 21, Wine + Beer and the Santa Barbara Public Market invite food and wine enthusiasts to a Margerum Winemaker Dinner in The Kitchen at the Public Market.

Julian Martinez, head chef at Barbareno Restaurant, and his team will partner with Doug Margerum, winemaker and owner of Margerum Wine Company, to offer a locally inspired pairing menu, reflective of the California Central Coast.

Margerum’s regionally indicative wines pair perfectly with Martinez’s inventive style and dedication to using only local and seasonal ingredients. This intimate culinary affair is a rare opportunity for wine and food lovers to indulge in some of Doug Margerum’s most acclaimed wines and the innovative menu that they inspire.

Guests will be welcomed with a glass of Margerum Riveiera Rosé of Grenache 2014 and a selection of hors d’oeuvres including Santa Maria Tartare, Ranchero Scotch Eggs and Santa Barbara Sea Urchin. Dinner begins with a fresh Stone Fruit Salad, with Drake goat cheese, fennel vinaigrette and mahlab, paired with Margerum Sybarite Saubignon Blanc 2013.

Next, guests will indulge in a Spring Rack of Lamb, with dukkah spice, beets, sun-dried black olives and lime-rose gastrique, paired with Margerum ‘M5’ GSM Blend 2013.

The dinner ends on a sweet note with Olive Oil Brioche Beignets with pistachio marzipan, cherry and amaro, paired with Happy Canyon Vineyards Piocho Red Blend 2011.

The Margerum Winemaker Dinner is $95 per person. Advance reservations are required. Please call 805.770.7702 to reserve. Click here for more information.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Public Market.