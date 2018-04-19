Margo Paige Kline, 1936-2014

Posted on March 29, 2014 | 7:34 p.m.

Source: Mary Wilson

Our remarkable friend, sister and Grammy, Margo Paige Kline, 77, passed away March 20, 2014, after declining health following a fall in January.

Margo was born in Muskogee, Oklahoma, on May 7, 1936, and raised in Santa Monica, California. She began her journalism career in high school on the yearbook staff and continued with work for the Citizen News in Los Angeles.

She married Dick Kline and in 1961 moved to Sacramento, where Dick worked for Gov. Edmond G. “Pat” Brown. In 1963, Margo and Dick moved to Washington, D.C., where Margo wrote a column for the Washington Post. After her divorce, Margo and her son, Jim, moved to Santa Barbara, where she was extremely proud to have earned a paralegal degree from UC Santa Barbara. She worked as a legal assistant at several law firms, then returned to journalism to review performing arts events and edit for online and print local publications, including Noozhawk.

As one friend put it “I had never met anyone like her — such an ever-young mind! (In the best, most curious sense), such effortless style! And she just knew so much, and told it all so well.”

Margo was passionate about music, an avid reader and a lifelong liberal who did not suffer fools gladly. What we will all miss the most about her is “that near-constant twinkle in her eye, even when she was wittily skewering a Republican (or other unmentionable).” Her memory will live on for those of us who loved her so dearly.

Her survivors include her sister, Susan Collins; son James David Kline; grandsons Aleister Kline and Killian Kline; and Aleister’s mother, Mary Wilson.



The family will hold a private memorial in Ventura on Sunday, April 6, arranged through the Neptune Society. For information contact Mary Wilson at [email protected].

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the ACLU either by calling 213.977.5248 or sending a check to ACLU Foundation, Development Department, 1313 W. Eighth St., Los Angeles, Calif. 90017.