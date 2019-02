Posted on February 22, 2019 | 3:55 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Maria E. Antonini, 63, of Santa Barbara died Feb. 17, 2019.

She was born March 29, 1955.

The Rosary will be held at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church at 5 p.m. Friday. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made by email to [email protected].