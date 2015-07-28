Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 6:27 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 
Posted on July 28, 2015

Maria Cervantes of Santa Barbara, 1933-2015

Maria Cervantes of Santa Barbara passed away July 3, 2015.

She was 81 years old, born Nov. 16, 1933.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McDermott-Crockett and Associates Mortuary, which can be reached at 805.569.2424.

 

