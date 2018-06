Posted on September 10, 2014 | 7:20 a.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

Maria de la Cruz, 91, a longtime resident of Santa Barbara and Goleta, died at Cottage Hospital on Aug. 25, 2014.

Maria was born in Jesús Maria, Aguascaliente, Mexico.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 15 at St Raphael’s Catholic Church in Goleta. Interment will take place immediately at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.