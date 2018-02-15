Maria De La Luz Ortiz, 1936–2018

Posted on February 15, 2018 | 2:21 p.m.

Source: Juventino Ortiz III

Maria De La Luz Ortiz, May 27, 1936 –Feb. 10, 2018.

This very much-loved woman, mother, grandmother and sister with countless friends and family began her life living with her siblings and parents at a simple ranch in Los Griegos-Luis Moya, Zacatecas, Mexico.

She immigrated to the United States as a teenager to Santa Barbara, Calif. Living with her cousins to eventually live with her mother and siblings and attend school at Our Lady of Guadalupe, Santa Barbara Junior High School and graduate from Santa Barbara High School with the class of 1955.

She became a U.S. citizen as an adult, and during her later years, volunteered at polling stations.

Maria and her future husband, Juventino Ortiz Jr., met as teenagers and married on her 20th birthday in 1956. Juventino passed away on his birthday in 2015. They lived in Santa Barbara raising Juventino III, Juanita and Rosana.

While working hard to make a better life for themselves and a future for their children, their love for them was a constant throughout their lives.

Maria (also known as Lucy) worked in the defense industry as an assembler and supervisor during her career at Penta Labs, VARO, Electrokinetics, and Pacific Scientific for more than 30 years, establishing lifelong friendships.

Maria retired to continue her passionate focus on her family with six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was an accomplished bargain shopper at Robinsons and Macy’s, always seeking out the birthday or Christmas gift for family members throughout their lives.

She had many friends over the years who knew they were special with each jar of homemade salsa they received.

Maria is survived by her children Juventino III (Virginia), Juanita, Rosana and siblings Ramon Gutierrez, Cruz Gutierrez, Modesto Gutierrez, and Esther (Gutierrez) Jaimes, and her faithful four-legged companion, Nala Marie.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Cruz and Guadalupe (Lopez) Gutierrez; and siblings Juanita (Gutierrez) Villarreal and Rutillo Gutierrez; as well as her grandson, Benjamin Aguirre who left her Nala Marie.

Maria De La Luz (“Mary of the Light”) passed away at Sierra Vista Hospital in San Luis Obispo after frequent visits from family and friends both in person and remotely. She found her light and joined her husband who called for her so they could be together on Valentine’s Day.

Her light will stay with everyone who knew her and loved her.

Maria’s family wishes to thank all of the medical and nursing staff on 1st/ 2nd floor Medical-Surgery at Sierra Vista Hospital, who were so kind and caring with her.

A special thanks goes to Susie Gosnell for her compassionate and energetic help with Maria’s dialysis care at home, always giving her encouragement and love. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Central Coast Dragon Boat Association, P.O. Box 785, Morro Bay, CA 93443.

A mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. March 10, at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Carpinteria, followed by internment at Carpinteria Cemetery. After internment, a reception will be at the Carpinteria Veterans Memorial Building.

— Juventino Ortiz III