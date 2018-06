Posted on November 21, 2015 | 3:19 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Maria De La Luz Vera Tovar of Santa Barbara was born on December 7, 1938, and died on November 20, 2015. She was 76.

A rosary is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, November 24, at Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels, 15 E. Sola St. in Santa Barbara, with a Mass at 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 25, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 1740 Cliff Drive.

Internment to follow at Santa Barbara Cemetery, 901 Channel Drive.

Arrangements are by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.