Posted on February 6, 2017 | 7:56 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Maria E. Almanza, 75, of Santa Barbara, died Feb. 5, 2017.

Rosary will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 1300 E. Valley Road, Santa Barbara. Funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, also at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel. Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.