Maria Guadalupe ‘Lupe’ Limón, of Santa Barbara, 1931-2018

Posted on November 8, 2018 | 2:40 p.m.

Source: Javier Limón

Maria Guadalupe "Lupe" Limón passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her family on Saturday, Nov. 3. at the age of 86. She was born in Jalisco, Mexico, on Dec. 1, 1931.

She immigrated to Santa Barbara in 1961. She proudly became a U.S. naturalized citizen in 1995. Once the pillar of the family, she will now be a guiding light beaming from Heaven.

Lupe was a loving mother who was devoted in caring for her family. She was a stay-at-home mom, who also helped numerous other mothers with the care of their children.

She was a devoted Catholic and a wonderful cook who enjoyed sharing her family recipes. She also enjoyed, and had a talent for, being in her garden and tending to her plants and flowers.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years Jose G. Limón; children: Raudel (Silbia) Limón, Elvia (Francisco) Elias, Jaime (Elizabeth) Limón, Maria Lurdes (David) Wasserman, Javier (Yani) Limón, Hortensia (Frank) Cruz.

She's also survived by 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and a great-great-granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her son and daughter-in-law Jose Francisco “Pancho” (Virginia) Limón.

Arrangements are by McDermott-Crockett Mortuary.

A rosary in her honor will be prayed at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 1740 Cliff Drive, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8. A mass celebrating her life will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 9, also at Holy Cross Catholic Church. followed immediately by internment at Calvary Cemetery, 199 N. Hope Ave.

She will be dearly missed and always remembered. We are comforted by knowing her struggle is over and her soul is resting in peace.

An Empty Place

“God looked around his Garden

and found an empty place ..

He then looked down upon his earth

and saw your loving face.

He put his arms around you

and lifted you to rest ..

His Garden must be beautiful

he always takes the best.

He knew that you were suffering

he knew you were in pain ..

And knew that you would never

get well on earth again.

He saw your path was difficult

he closed you tired eyes ..

He whispered to you “Peace be Thine”

and gave you wings to fly.

When we saw you sleeping

so calm and free of pain ..

I wouldn’t wish you back

to earth to suffer once again.

You’ve left us precious memories

your love will be our guide ..

You live on through your children

you’re always by our side.

It broke our hearts to lose you

but you did not go alone ..

For part of us went with you

on the day God called you home.”

— Javier Limón