Maria Hernandez of Santa Maria, 1956-2016

Posted on July 27, 2016 | 1:51 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens

In the presence of her children, Maria Hernandez peacefully took her last breaths and left to be with her Lord and Savior July 23, 2016. She was 60 years old at the time of her passing.

Maria was born Feb. 23, 1956, in Michoacán, Mexico. At the age of 24, she relocated to Nipomo, Calif., with her late husband. Once established, the couple settled in Santa Maria, where they lived long enough to call it home.

Nothing brought Maria more joy than spending quality time with her loved ones, especially her grandkids. From trips to the park to relaxing together in her backyard, there are countless treasured memories that each of Maria’s grandchildren will forever hold in their hearts.

In early 2015, Maria began attending the Santa Maria Apostolic Church, where she was baptized in the name of Jesus May 27, 2016.

While congregating there, not only did her relationship with Christ deepen but she gained a church family that she loved dearly.

Maria is survived by her seven children: Monica (Ignacio) Aranda, Rosalia (Armando) Gomez and Angelica (Juan) Ruelas of Racine, Wis.; Alberto Hernandez, Cecilia Hernandez, David Hernandez and Joel (Vivian) Hernandez of Santa Maria.

She is also survived by her four sisters, three brothers, sixteen grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Maria was preceded in death by her husband, Jorge Hernandez, as well as her parents, Agustin and Juana Barriga.

Maria will be remembered both for her cooking abilities and for always making sure the ones closest to her were well fed.

Of course, we cannot forget her courageous ways, determined mindset and perseverance in all things.

No matter how old her children got, she never hesitated to give each one her heartfelt, yet tough-love advice on matters of life and love.

She took a sincere interest in the daily lives of all her children and wanted nothing short of the best for each and every one of them.

Although she will be greatly missed, we take comfort in knowing that she is rejoicing within the gates of heaven in the presence of her creator, Jesus Christ.

We would like to invite all friends and loved ones of Maria Hernandez to attend the celebration of her life, which will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, at the Santa Maria Apostolic Church (400 N. Mary Dr. in Santa Maria).

A burial service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 28, beginning at Santa Maria Apostolic Church and concluding at the Santa Maria Cemetery.

To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com.