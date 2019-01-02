Pixel Tracker

Posted on January 2, 2019 | 10:26 a.m.

Maria Jesus Ortega Gonzalez of Santa Barbara

Maria Jesus Ortega Gonzalez passed away peaceful on Saturday Dec. 29, 2018. Maria was born on March 28, 1929 in Guadalajara, Mexico.

She is preceded in death by her husband Marcelino Gonzalez, her parents, many brothers and sisters, and many nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her son George Gonzalez of Santa Barbara, her grandson Byron Gonzalez (wife Julie), and great grandchildren Jordan and Eva of Frisco, Texas.

Rosary at 9 a.m. at Welch Ryce Haider with mass following at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Church 21 E. Sola St., Santa Barbara.

Donations in her honor can be made to Hospice of Santa Barbara.

— Katherine Ortega

 

