Posted on October 21, 2013 | 7:30 a.m.

Maria Josefina Lind of Santa Barbara, 1934-2013

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Maria Josefina Lind passed away in her sleep with her son at her side on Friday morning, October 11, 2013, at Vista del Monte after a lengthy and courageous battle with brain cancer.

Josefina is survived by her daughter, Joy, who lives in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and her son, John-Michael Lind, his wife, Helen, and their their children Jaden (age 10), Jordan (age 8) and Jasmine (age 4), who live here in Santa Barbara.

Josefina was married to A.John Lind, who passed away in April 2006. Josefina and John were active members of the Santa Barbara community in the 1980s, including with Josefina as president of the Santa Barbara County Republican Women and a volunteer translator at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Josefina was born on October 22, 1934, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. She was a fiercely loyal wife, a dedicated and natural mother, a glowing grandmother, a loving mother-in-law and a generous friend. She will be missed by all who got to know and feel her light.

Services were held for family and friends at Trinity Episcopal Church on October 16. Arrangements were by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that anyone so inclined consider making a donation to Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State St., Santa Barbara 93101, or to Heal the Ocean, P.O. Box 90106, Santa Barbara 93190.

 

