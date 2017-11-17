Maria Larios-Horton to Head District English Learner Program

Maria Larios-Horton has been named director of English Learner and Parent Engagement for Santa Barbara Unified School District (SBUSD), Superintendent Cary Matsuoka announced.

Larios-Horton currently serves as director of Multilingual and Migrant Education Programs for Santa Maria Joint Union High School District. She will start in her new position on Jan. 2.

The selection of Larios-Horton for the SBUSD post followed a competitive and collaborative recruitment process comprised of District English Learner Parent Advisory Committee members, educators, principals and district officials.

“Maria Larios-Horton is a highly regarded and talented education professional,” said Matsuoka.

“She has demonstrated her ability to lead and organize effective teams, engaged stakeholders, and has improved systems to make significant advances in programs and services for English learner students and parents," he said.

"Maria brings a passion and commitment to Santa Barbara Unified School District that makes her a natural fit to continue to build upon the successful efforts led by Dr. Jacqueline Mora for our district’s English language learners and parents,” he said.

— Lauren Bianchi Klemann for Santa Barbara Unified School District.