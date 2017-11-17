Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 1:53 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Maria Larios-Horton to Head District English Learner Program

By Lauren Bianchi Klemann for Santa Barbara Unified School District | November 17, 2017 | 1:40 p.m.

Maria Larios-Horton has been named director of English Learner and Parent Engagement for Santa Barbara Unified School District (SBUSD), Superintendent Cary Matsuoka announced.

Larios-Horton currently serves as director of Multilingual and Migrant Education Programs for Santa Maria Joint Union High School District. She will start in her new position on Jan. 2.

The selection of Larios-Horton for the SBUSD post followed a competitive and collaborative recruitment process comprised of District English Learner Parent Advisory Committee members, educators, principals and district officials.

“Maria Larios-Horton is a highly regarded and talented education professional,” said Matsuoka.

“She has demonstrated her ability to lead and organize effective teams, engaged stakeholders, and has improved systems to make significant advances in programs and services for English learner students and parents," he said.

"Maria brings a passion and commitment to Santa Barbara Unified School District that makes her a natural fit to continue to build upon the successful efforts led by Dr. Jacqueline Mora for our district’s English language learners and parents,” he said.

— Lauren Bianchi Klemann for Santa Barbara Unified School District.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 