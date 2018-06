Posted on January 10, 2017 | 3:56 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Maria Luisa Garcia y Soler de Menzel, 96, of Santa Barbara, died on Jan. 9, 2017. She was born on May 22, 1920.

Memorial mass will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday at St. Raphael's Church, 5444 Hollister Ave.

Arrangements by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.