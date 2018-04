Posted on July 27, 2017 | 10:26 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Maria (Mary) Luigia Parisotto, 84, of Santa Barbara, died July 25, 2017. She was born on March 18, 1933.

Rosary will be said at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Welch-Ryce-Haider downtown chapel. Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at San Roque Church, 325 Argonne Circle, Santa Barbara. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.