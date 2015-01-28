Maria Rowbottam of Santa Barbara, 1960-2015

Posted on January 28, 2015 | 8:30 p.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

Maria Bauman Rowbottam (McGlinchey) of Santa Barbara died Jan. 22, 2015. She was born Feb. 1, 1960.

Blessed with a vibrant and selfless way of looking at the world, Maria saw beauty in the smallest of things — as so visibly expressed through her art and poetry. Among the gracious characteristics she possessed, her compassion is what was revered most.

She lived to see people smile, whether it was with her infectious laugh or her popular backyard barbecues, she had the natural ability to make you feel you truly belonged. Taking after her mother, Maria was a friend to the friendless, and a lover of life.

Of all things she cherished, her family was paramount. Though immensely proud of her maternal Mexican heritage, she was equally proud of her father’s prominent Irish descent. She strived to make the best of every circumstance. And as she watches over us now, she would tell us, "Life is wonderful, and love is what makes it so."

A loving mother, daughter, sister, friend, wife and partner, Maria smiles softly down on us as she joins her mother in paradise.

Forever young and in our hearts, we love you more than words can describe. We miss you, and will see you again in time.

Maria is survived by her three boys, John, Jason, and Joshua. Services will be held at Calvary Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 30.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services. Assistance is greatly appreciated: GoFundMe.com/kwp0ww.