Maria ‘Sol’ Alvarez of Santa Maria, 1963-2014

Posted on July 25, 2014 | 2:54 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

Our beloved Maria Soledad Alvarez passed away at home peacefully on Tuesday, July 22, surrounded by her loving family, after a courageous battle with Cholangiocarcinoma. She is now in God's glory with her son Kenny and father Jose.

After being diagnosed with Cholangiocarcinoma in June 2013, Sol met the challenge with strong faith and the will to overcome the disease while enduring various procedures and treatment at UCLA Santa Monica, UCLA Westwood and the Mission Hope Cancer Center.

Maria, who was affectionately referred to by family and friends as “Sol,” was born Dec. 6, 1963, in Estanzuela, Jalisco, Mexico, to her parents, Jose Refugio Leon and Maria Josephina Bernal. She was one of 11 children. At age 5, Sol moved with her family to Guadalajara, Mexico.

Sol graduated from high school, and continued to complete a two-year clerical program in Guadalajara, Mexico. She migrated to the United States in 1985, and shortly there after pursued her American citizenship.

While visiting her sister here in Santa Maria, Calif., and working for Santa Maria Berry Farms, she would go on to meet her husband, Ernest Alvarez. They were married on May 16, 1987, and through the years would be blessed with three sons and three beautiful grandchildren.

Upon her boys entering grade school, Sol continued in the workforce and was employed by Wells Fargo Bank, Community Bank of Santa Maria and Marian Medical Center for 13 years.

Sol loved shopping and weekend getaways to Carmel, Calif., which she visited often. She also enjoyed wine tasting and camping with family and friends.

Sol is survived by her loving husband, Ernest “Ernie” Alvarez; sons Ernest Jr. and Eric Alvarez; grandchildren Trinity, Isaac and Roman Alvarez; her mother, Maria Josephina Bernal; her brothers and sisters, Graciela, Felipe and Elida, all of Guadalajara, Mexico, Rosa Reyes of Santa Maria, Jose, Enrique, Teresa, Maria Conception, Maria de Jesus and Bertha Alicia, all of Guadalajara, Mexico; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Sol is preceded in death by her father, Jose Refugio Leon, in 2011, and her beloved son, Kenneth Clifford Alvarez, U.S. Army 2013.

The Alvarez family would like to extend our sincerest thanks to Father John Mayhew for his frequent home visits and continued support over the last year, to Eileen Okerblom for her amazing work in assisting the family with the transition to Hospice, and to everyone associated with Hospice for their care and compassion in helping us with our loved one.

Rosary will be held at Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 29, followed by a celebration of life memorial Mass at St. Mary’s of the Assumption Church at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 30.

