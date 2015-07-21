Maria Teresa Vasquez of Goleta, 1994-2015

Posted on July 21, 2015 | 11:37 a.m.

Maria Teresa Vasquez was born March 12, 1994.

She was a great loving daughter, sister, cousin, aunt, friend and coworker. Sadly she was taken away too early from us, July 14, 2015 at the age of 21.

She leaves behind her mother and three brothers, family and friends who love her very much.

As a daughter, she was supportive, caring, kind, cheering, determined, funny, gentle, and passionate.

She leaves three younger brothers and the youngest is only 2 months old.

Maria has always been very independent, and was always helping her mom any way she could. She admired her mother and always talked about her family with pride.

As a sister, she took the big sister role very seriously yet she always had fun, to the point that she loved her brothers like if they were hers. Maria would always spoil her brothers any way she could.

Maria was always a very caring friend so full of joy and excitement. Anyone who met her can testified it.

With her personality, she always made a good first impression. She has always been friendly and willing to help others when they were in need. She was so unselfish and always looking out for every single one of her friends.

Maria started working at very young age so her mom would not have to worry about her economically. Her first job she got was at McDonald’s located at Fairview.

She would work part time since she was a minor.

Once she turned 18, she would work a lot of hours, sometimes until 2 a.m. Soon after she turned 18, she was promoted, but wanted a change so her second job was at Silver Greens.

She enjoyed working there a lot, and when Kyle’s Kitchen opened, she transferred there since it was closer to home.

A few months ago she was promoted to be the restaurant’s manager. Maria as a coworker was respected, cared and loved and it was true from her too, she loved working with her coworker developing friendships with them outside of work.

She’s physically gone but she will always live in our heart and in the memories we have of her! These is a see you later…

A Rosary service was held on Monday, July 20, 2015, and the Funeral Mass was celebrated on Tuesday, July 21, both at Holy Cross Church in Santa Barbara.

Interment was at Goleta Cemetery.

Arrangements were by Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services