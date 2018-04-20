Friday, July 13 , 2018, 1:47 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 

Mariachi Band to Play Traditional Mexican Music at Family Concerts

Workshop offered for local musicians

By Cathy Oliverson for ¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara! | April 20, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Mariachi Aztlan of the University of Texas, Rio Grande Valley. Click to view larger
Mariachi Aztlan of the University of Texas, Rio Grande Valley. (Courtesy photo)

¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara! will present the award-winning university mariachi ensemble Mariachi Aztlán of the University of Texas, Rio Grande Valley in local schools and community venues for the last concert set of the 13th Viva season.

The ensemble will perform traditional Mexican songs and classic works in free family concerts at 7 p.m. Friday, April 27, at Isla Vista School; 7 p.m. Saturday, April 28, at Guadalupe City Hall; and 7 p.m. Sunday, April 29, in The Marjorie Luke Theatre at Santa Barbara Junior High School.

Mariachi Aztlán will offer a workshop for local musicians to practice and share mariachi tradition at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 26, at Franklin Elementary School, co-presented with the school. The workshop is intended for experienced players but observers are welcome.

Parts will be available on Facebook at www.facebook.com/vivaelartesb.

Mariachi Aztlán is recognized as one of the most accomplished student groups to come out of the U.S. mariachi educational movement, which originated at UCLA in the 1960s.

Mariachi Aztlán has performed at the Hollywood Bowl, John F. Kennedy Performing Arts Center and Smithsonian Folklife Festival, and has been featured in concert festivals throughout the U.S., Mexico and Canada, including major national events in Tucson, Chicago and San Diego.

In 2010, the group was invited to the White House to perform for President Barack Obama at a signing ceremony of an executive order commemorating the renewal and enhancement of the White House Initiative on Educational Excellence for Hispanics.

— Cathy Oliverson for ¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara!

 

