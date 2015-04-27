Mariachi Divas to Headline Girls Inc. of Carpinteria’s Mariachi Encuentro Fundraiser

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria, will host its eighth Mariachi Encuentro event on Saturday, May 9 from 5 to 9:30 p.m. at the Girls Inc. of Carpinteria campus, 5315 Foothill Road in Carpinteria.

Coinciding with Mother’s Day, Mariachi Encuentro is an evening of authentic food, music and cultural celebration. Guests will enjoy dinner, drinks and live entertainment by the Grammy Award-winning Mariachi Divas, an ethnically diverse, all-female ensemble.

“Mariachi Encuentro is a wonderful occasion to celebrate Mexican culture and dance to live, award-winning music, while helping to make a difference in the lives of local girls,” said Victoria Juarez, executive director of Girls Inc. of Carpinteria. “Mariachi raises critical funds for Girls Inc. so that we can continue to grow our programs and nurture local girls to become confident and self-sufficient, inspiring them to reach their full potential.”

The Mariachi Divas de Cindy Shea are an all-female ensemble from Los Angeles whose unique sound stems from the area’s emphasis on ethnic fusion and multiculturalism. Led and founded by trumpet player Cindy Shea, the Mariachi Divas are a two-time Grammy Award-winning group with 10 impressive albums. The group has been producing award-winning mariachi music since 1999 and has been entertaining audiences at the Disneyland Resort on a year-round basis since 2003.

“This year's Mariachi Encuentro will be celebratory, memorable and inspirational," said Theresa Huerta, new member of the Girls Inc. of Carpinteria board of trustees and the Mariachi event planning committee. "We couldn't imagine a more symbolic representation of Girls Inc.'s Strong, Smart and Bold mission than an all-female Mariachi ensemble for this event. We are exceptionally proud to host Mariachi Divas and to celebrate the outstanding success of this all-women band, rare in the male-dominated genre of mariachi music.”

Mariachi Encuentro is open to all cultural backgrounds. Doors open at 4:45 p.m. and tickets will not be sold at the door. Ticket prices range from $40 for bleacher seating, to $50 for reserved seating, and $60 for preferred seating. Each purchase includes dinner.

Proceeds from the event will help fund Girls Inc. of Carpinteria’s programs and scholarships for young women and girls in the community, and its mission to inspire all girls to be strong, smart and bold. Girls Inc. of Carpinteria currently serves more than 700 girls ages 5 to 18 each year through a variety of programs, motivating them to take risks and master physical, intellectual and emotional challenges.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here or call 805.684.6364.

— Daniella Alkobi is a publicist representing Girls Inc. of Carpinteria.