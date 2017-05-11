Mariachi Ensemble to Headline Girls Inc. Benefit

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria will celebrate Mother’s Day weekend with its ninth annual Mariachi Encuentro event, an evening of authentic Mexican food, music, and culture on Saturday, May 13 at 5315 Foothill Road. Doors open at 4:45 p.m.; dinner served at 5:15 p.m.

Guests will enjoy dinner and live entertainment, featuring Los Angeles-based Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuellar; Grupo Bella, an all-female group from Los Angeles that will be serenading guests during dinner; and Ballet Folklorico de Los Angeles.

“Mariachi Encuentro is one of our favorite events of the year,” said John Cerda, a member of the Girls Inc. of Carpinteria board of trustees and the event’s co-chair.

“I’m personally very passionate about mariachi music and enjoy the opportunity to share it with the community while giving back to Girls Inc’s mission of inspiring girls to be strong, smart and bold,” Cerda said.

Founded in 1994 by Jamie Cuellar, Mariachi Garibaldi began as a privately run community youth group. The ensemble gained popularity and was one of the first youth mariachis to arise in Bakersfield.

Mariachi Garibaldi has evolved into a premier mariachi ensemble in California led by Jimmy “El Pollo” Cuellar. The group has shared the stage with mariachi ensembles and artists such as Latin Grammy Award winner Alejandro Fernandez and the late, Latin American music legend Juan Gabriel.

Grupo Bella is a multi-faceted group from the L.A. area that uses mariachi instrumentation to perform different music styles, adding a modern twist to mariachi music. Offering everything from traditional mariachi to salsa, Grupo Bella's members have worked on Grammy-winning or nominated albums.

Ballet Folklorico de Los Angeles was founded in 2011 by Kareli Montoya and has distinguished itself one of the nation’s premier Mexican folk dance companies.

Girls Inc. Carpinteria invites the community to Mariachi Encuentro. Tickets are $40 for bleacher seating, $60 for reserved seating and include dinner. Tickets must be purchased in advance and will not be sold at the door. All proceeds will benefit Girls Inc. of Carpinteria.

For more information or to buy tickets, call 684-6364 or visit www.girlsinc-carp.org.

— Daniella Alkobi for Girls Inc. of Carpinteria.