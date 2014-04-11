Mariachi Vargas Returning to Perform at Chumash Casino Resort

The legendary group Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán, which is one of the most beloved ensembles in the genre, will make its return to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Thursday, May 8.

Tickets for the show are $25, $35 and $45.

Last year, Mariachi Vargas filled the 1,400-seat Samala Showroom and provided an unforgettable performance for their adoring fans. This historic group has agreed to come back to the Chumash Casino Resort and, once again, bring the audience to its feet.

The first incarnation of the group was as a quartet in 1898. Over the decades, the ensemble would emerge as one of the most influential mariachi bands in Mexico, winning numerous awards and accolades.

For five generations, Mariachi Vargas has endured as the quintessential mariachi, appearing in more than 200 films and making numerous recordings. Mariachi Vargas’ meticulously crafted arrangements have been credited with creating Mexico’s classic mariachi sound.

The group’s appearance on Linda Ronstadt’s critically acclaimed 1987 album, Canciones de mi Padre, won the singer a Grammy for Best Mexican/American Performance.

Today, the group is composed of two harps, one vihuela, one guitar, one guitarron, three trumpets and six violins. With the added instruments, a new sound has emerged that crosses all international borders. And the compositions of legendary band leader Jose “Pepe” Martinez display a mastery of rhythms and original arrangements that spotlights every musician in the group like a soloist, making the era around their centennial anniversary one of the group's strongest periods.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash or online by clicking here.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.