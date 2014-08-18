Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 3:09 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Marian Family Medicine Residency Program Welcomes Inaugural First-Year Resident Physicians

By Sara San Juan for Dignity Health of the Central Coast | August 18, 2014 | 3:16 p.m.

Marian Regional Medical Center, which along with Arroyo Grande Community Hospital and French Hospital Medical Center are Dignity Health’s Central Coast hospitals, is excited to announce the commencement of the Family Medicine Residency Program.

The first group of resident physicians began their post-graduate training program in July.

The Family Medicine Residency Program, which is affiliated with USC's Keck School of Medicine and with Western University, College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific, began the resident recruitment process in the fall of 2013. From that process, five highly-qualified candidates were selected to receive educational support and patient experience from faculty physicians at the Family Medicine Center.

The Marian Family Residency program will be comprised of up to six residents per year, rotating through the Family Medicine Center, the medical center and Dignity Health outpatient clinic/health center sites.

The Marian Family Medicine Residency Program is led by program director Richard McClaflin, M.D., and Director of Medical Education David Oates, M.D. Dr. McClaflin is an experienced family medicine physician who comes from the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s School of Medicine where he was an associate professor and the associate chair of the Department of Family Medicine.

“As a teaching hospital, Marian will remain at the forefront of the latest medical developments, be technologically up-to-date and offer a program that is built on a solid foundation of clinical science,” explains Dr. McClaflin. “Since family medicine physicians will be broadly trained and have the competencies required to practice in a variety of settings, our residents will receive training to provide the whole spectrum of primary care services.”

The Dignity Health Family Medicine Center, a state-of-the-art physician practice, opened on the MRMC campus in May 2013. It will serve as one of the teaching sites for the program’s physician residents where they will learn by caring for their own panel of patients under the supervision of practicing faculty physicians.

The Marian Family Medicine Residency Program’s mission is to provide resident physicians with the full spectrum of the family medicine specialty while also promoting a scholarly environment that fosters a balance of personal and professional growth and enhances patient health. Resident physicians will be trained by specialty physicians at MRMC, from labor and deliver to geriatrics, and every stage in between.

— Sara San Juan is a marketing specialist for Dignity Health of the Central Coast.

 

