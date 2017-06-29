Marian Medical Center Awards Scholarships to Four ‘Volunteens’

Marian Regional Medical Center (MRMC) has announced the recipients of the Volunteen College Scholarship Awards. A total of 17 Volunteens applied and four individuals were awarded scholarships.

The winners are Matthew Vitty, Alyssa Scannelli, Serena Guentz and Stephanie Tinoco.

The Volunteen Scholarship awards are attributed to Sister Regine Donner, who has mentored thousands of young teens and helped shape them into responsible young adults, in both the academic and professional worlds.

Many teens have become successful in the medical field, inspired by experiences they've had as a part of the Volunteen Program.

Vitty, from St. Joseph High School, was chosen for the Marie Murry Scholarship Matthew; he contributed 454 hours of volunteer time.

Vitty ranked second in his class of 90 and has a grade point average of 4.3. He's been accepted to Johns Hopkins University and will be studying neuroscience and international studies. ($2,500)

Scannelli is a Pioneer Valley High School graduate who has accumulated 759 service hours (the most service hours for a volunteen). She has 3.2 grade point average and will attend Grand Canyon University for a bachelor’s degree in nursing. ($2,000)

Guentz, from Orcutt Academy High School, dedicated 590 service hours to the Volunteen program. She graduated with a 4.2 grade point average and will be studying radiology technology at Allan Hancock College. ($1,500)

Tinoco, also a Pioneer Valley High graduate, has provided 441 service hours to the Volunteen program. She graduated with a 3.0 grade-point average and will be attending Sacramento State University majoring in gerontology. ($1,000)



— Kailey Cox for Dignity Health Central Coast.