Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 12:41 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 

Marian Medical Center Awards Scholarships to Four ‘Volunteens’

By Kailey Cox for Dignity Health Central Coast | June 29, 2017 | 12:29 p.m.

Marian Regional Medical Center (MRMC) has announced the recipients of the Volunteen College Scholarship Awards. A total of 17 Volunteens applied and four individuals were awarded scholarships.

Matthew Vitty Click to view larger
Matthew Vitty
Alyssa Scannelli Click to view larger
Alyssa Scannelli

The winners are Matthew Vitty, Alyssa Scannelli, Serena Guentz and Stephanie Tinoco.

The Volunteen Scholarship awards are attributed to Sister Regine Donner, who has mentored thousands of young teens and helped shape them into responsible young adults, in both the academic and professional worlds.

Many teens have become successful in the medical field, inspired by experiences they've had as a part of the Volunteen Program.

Vitty, from St. Joseph High School, was chosen for the Marie Murry Scholarship Matthew; he contributed 454 hours of volunteer time.

Vitty ranked second in his class of 90 and has a grade point average of 4.3. He's been accepted to Johns Hopkins University and will be studying neuroscience and international studies. ($2,500)

Scannelli is a Pioneer Valley High School graduate who has accumulated 759 service hours (the most service hours for a volunteen). She has 3.2 grade point average and will attend Grand Canyon University for a bachelor’s degree in nursing. ($2,000)

Serena Guentz Click to view larger
Serena Guentz
Stephanie Tinoco Click to view larger
Stephanie Tinoco

Guentz, from Orcutt Academy High School, dedicated 590 service hours to the Volunteen program. She graduated with a 4.2 grade point average and will be studying radiology technology at Allan Hancock College. ($1,500)

Tinoco, also a Pioneer Valley High graduate, has provided 441 service hours to the Volunteen program. She graduated with a 3.0 grade-point average and will be attending Sacramento State University majoring in gerontology. ($1,000)

— Kailey Cox for Dignity Health Central Coast.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 