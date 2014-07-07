Marian Medical Center Earns Reaccreditation of CEO Cancer Gold Standard Award

Marian Regional Medical Center, which along with Arroyo Grande Community Hospital and French Hospital Medical Center are Dignity Health’s Central Coast hospitals, is pleased to announce Marian was awarded the CEO Roundtable on Cancer’s CEO Cancer Gold Standard Employer Award for 2014.

This prestigious honor, awarded to the hospital four years in a row, recognizes the hospital’s efforts to reduce the risk of cancer for their employees and covered family members by promoting healthy lifestyle choices, encouraging early detection through cancer screenings and ensuring access to quality treatment.

Additionally, the standards of this accreditation have been enhanced, placing more of an emphasis on prevention of cancer and recognizing the steps Marian takes to reduce the risk of cancer in employees.

The CEO Cancer Gold Standard Award calls for organizations to evaluate their health benefits and corporate culture and take extensive, concrete actions in five key areas of health and wellness to fight cancer in the workplace.

To earn the Gold Standard accreditation, a company must establish programs to reduce cancer risk by discouraging tobacco use; encouraging physical activity; promoting healthy diet and nutrition; detecting cancer at its earliest stages; and providing access to quality care, including participation in clinical trials.

“Marian Regional Medical Center is committed to supporting the health and wellbeing of employees and their dependants by offering comprehensive health benefit plans and implementing special programs intended to reduce employees’ risks of developing cancer,” said Charles Cova, president and CEO of Marian Regional Medical Center. “Marian is proud to offer employees a continuum of exceptional health care screenings, treatments and services that are among the best in any industry sector and we are very proud to know that our employees receive the very best in cancer care at Mission Hope Cancer Center.”

This reaccreditation is a testament to Marian’s ongoing commitment to the health and well being of each of its employees and its exceptional standards of excellence.

— Sara San Juan is a marketing specialist for Dignity Health of the Central Coast.