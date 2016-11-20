Marian Medical Center Earns Top Mark for Patient Safety

MRMC is one of only 113 hospitals in the nation to straight A's since 2013. These ratings are a testament to Dignity Health Central Coast’s ongoing commitment to providing highest level of care and compassion to the patients we serve. The group, one of the nation’s leading hospital ratings organizations, awards hospitals based on safety, quality of care and value metrics. The Leapfrog Group scores an A to hospitals that achieve the best hospital safety performance score, using a set of 28 national measures. The Leapfrog Group provides consumers ranked statistics and informative data for selecting a medical center. For additional information, visit: www.hospitalsafetyscore.org . — Sara San Juan for Dignity Health.

Marian Regional Medical Center (MRMC), a Dignity Health Central Coast hospital, announced it has received a letter grade of “A” on a recent report from The Leapfrog Group, which focuses on patient safety.

