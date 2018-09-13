Thursday, September 13 , 2018, 10:46 am | Fair 70º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

Marian Medical Center Uses Breast Cancer Surgery Technique That Hides Scarring

By Sara San Juan for Marian Regional Medical Center | September 13, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The Marian Breast Center at Marian Regional Medical Center has announced Dr. Monica Rocco, medical director, Breast Cancer Program, Mission Hope Cancer Center, has been recognized as a Hidden Scar Trained Surgeon for Hidden Scar Breast Cancer Surgery.

Marian Breast Center is the only location on the Central Coast to perform this advanced approach to breast cancer surgery that hides scars, minimizing the emotional daily reminder of a breast cancer diagnosis.

Dr. Rocco is expanding options for Central Coast women in with a procedure that effectively treats the cancer while optimizing cosmetic results. Each year, some 253,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer that requires surgery.

The Hidden Scar procedure provides an alternative for women diagnosed with the disease, many unaware of all the surgical options available, including less invasive approaches that can help restore their self-image.

Five-year survival rates for breast cancer are high. As such, survivorship is becoming increasingly important. Scars have a significant impact on survivorship in that they impact the survivors’ body image, intimacy, confidence and mental health.

“We are excited to make available this precise and unique surgical technique for women in need of mastectomy or lumpectomy following a breast cancer diagnosis,” Dr. Rocco said.

“This procedure preserves the structure of the breast, allowing women to maintain their confidence, and lessening the emotional burden of additional stress after a difficult cancer journey,” she said.

Hidden Scar Breast Cancer Surgery. allows Dr. Rocco to remove the cancerous tissue through a single incision made in a hidden area, preserving the natural shape of the breast while reducing visible scarring.

Patients who undergo this approach experience optimal clinical and cosmetic outcomes, and are at no higher risk of recurrence than patients who undergo any other surgical technique.

Marian’s Breast Center is committed to enabling its surgeon to perform complex, in-demand surgeries with greater confidence, giving more women access to transformative options.

Performing breast cancer surgery through a smaller incision requires consistent illumination throughout the surgical cavity, so the surgeon can clearly see and effectively remove the tumor.

The Marian Breast Center is using Invuity’s Intelligent Photonics technology to improve visibility during procedures such as lumpectomy and nipple sparing mastectomy, enabling the hospital to perform complex, in-demand surgeries with greater confidence, and give more women access to transformative options.

For more information, visit https://www.dignityhealth.org/central-coast/locations/marianregional/services/cancer-center/hidden-scar-center and www.invuity.com.

— Sara San Juan for Marian Regional Medical Center.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 