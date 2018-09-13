Marian Medical Center Uses Breast Cancer Surgery Technique That Hides Scarring

The Marian Breast Center at Marian Regional Medical Center has announced Dr. Monica Rocco, medical director, Breast Cancer Program, Mission Hope Cancer Center, has been recognized as a Hidden Scar Trained Surgeon for Hidden Scar Breast Cancer Surgery.

Marian Breast Center is the only location on the Central Coast to perform this advanced approach to breast cancer surgery that hides scars, minimizing the emotional daily reminder of a breast cancer diagnosis.

Dr. Rocco is expanding options for Central Coast women in with a procedure that effectively treats the cancer while optimizing cosmetic results. Each year, some 253,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer that requires surgery.

The Hidden Scar procedure provides an alternative for women diagnosed with the disease, many unaware of all the surgical options available, including less invasive approaches that can help restore their self-image.

Five-year survival rates for breast cancer are high. As such, survivorship is becoming increasingly important. Scars have a significant impact on survivorship in that they impact the survivors’ body image, intimacy, confidence and mental health.

“We are excited to make available this precise and unique surgical technique for women in need of mastectomy or lumpectomy following a breast cancer diagnosis,” Dr. Rocco said.

“This procedure preserves the structure of the breast, allowing women to maintain their confidence, and lessening the emotional burden of additional stress after a difficult cancer journey,” she said.

Hidden Scar Breast Cancer Surgery. allows Dr. Rocco to remove the cancerous tissue through a single incision made in a hidden area, preserving the natural shape of the breast while reducing visible scarring.

Patients who undergo this approach experience optimal clinical and cosmetic outcomes, and are at no higher risk of recurrence than patients who undergo any other surgical technique.

Marian’s Breast Center is committed to enabling its surgeon to perform complex, in-demand surgeries with greater confidence, giving more women access to transformative options.

Performing breast cancer surgery through a smaller incision requires consistent illumination throughout the surgical cavity, so the surgeon can clearly see and effectively remove the tumor.

The Marian Breast Center is using Invuity’s Intelligent Photonics technology to improve visibility during procedures such as lumpectomy and nipple sparing mastectomy, enabling the hospital to perform complex, in-demand surgeries with greater confidence, and give more women access to transformative options.

For more information, visit https://www.dignityhealth.org/central-coast/locations/marianregional/services/cancer-center/hidden-scar-center and www.invuity.com.

— Sara San Juan for Marian Regional Medical Center.