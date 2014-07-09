Marian Medical Center’s Family Medicine Residency Program Receives $250,000 in Grants

The Marian Regional Medical Center Foundation is proud to announce that it recently concluded fiscal year 2014 with the award of two grants totaling $250,000 in support of the Marian Family Medicine Residency Program.

These generous donations are helping support the inauguration of the Family Medicine Residency Program, which began this month.

The Marian Foundation received a generous $200,000 grant from the Weingart Foundation of Los Angeles and a $50,000 grant from the Hutton Parker Foundation of Santa Barbara.

Stephanie Grogan, vice president of philanthropy, says these new partnerships are exciting and provide much-needed support to an important program at Marian.

“It is extremely gratifying to know that the importance of Marian’s transformation to a teaching hospital for family medicine residents in collaboration with the University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine is validated by these two generous foundations,” Grogan explains.

The Family Residency Program is a three-year, postgraduate program for physicians. The program has been approved for six residents per year for a total of 18 residents and had the first class of physician residents start the program earlier this month.

The director of the Family Residency Program, Richard McClaflin, M.D., shares the importance of this program.

“The goal of the Family Medicine Residency Program is to train physicians in the full spectrum of the family medicine specialty while promoting a scholarly environment that fosters a balance of personal and professional growth and enhances patient health,” he said.

The Marian Family Medicine Residency Program is expected to pave the way for a firmly rooted presence of family medicine practitioners in an area where there is already both a critical shortage and a high need, particularly for the indigent as well as the Hispanic communities, both disproportionately impacted by limited access to health care.

The program is affiliated with the Keck School of Medicine of USC, a renowned medical school offering many different specialty training paths and one of the nation’s top 10 private research universities, as well as with the Western University Osteopathic Medical School. Unlike other medical centers where family practice is just one of many residency programs, residents at Marian enjoy primary access to training and the focused attention of faculty.

— Samantha Scroggin is a marketing specialist for Dignity Health.