Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 4:38 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Marian Medical Center’s Family Medicine Residency Program Receives $250,000 in Grants

By Samantha Scroggin for Dignity Health | July 9, 2014 | 3:36 p.m.

The Marian Regional Medical Center Foundation is proud to announce that it recently concluded fiscal year 2014 with the award of two grants totaling $250,000 in support of the Marian Family Medicine Residency Program.

These generous donations are helping support the inauguration of the Family Medicine Residency Program, which began this month.

The Marian Foundation received a generous $200,000 grant from the Weingart Foundation of Los Angeles and a $50,000 grant from the Hutton Parker Foundation of Santa Barbara.

Stephanie Grogan, vice president of philanthropy, says these new partnerships are exciting and provide much-needed support to an important program at Marian.

“It is extremely gratifying to know that the importance of Marian’s transformation to a teaching hospital for family medicine residents in collaboration with the University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine is validated by these two generous foundations,” Grogan explains.

The Family Residency Program is a three-year, postgraduate program for physicians. The program has been approved for six residents per year for a total of 18 residents and had the first class of physician residents start the program earlier this month.

The director of the Family Residency Program, Richard McClaflin, M.D., shares the importance of this program.

“The goal of the Family Medicine Residency Program is to train physicians in the full spectrum of the family medicine specialty while promoting a scholarly environment that fosters a balance of personal and professional growth and enhances patient health,” he said.

The Marian Family Medicine Residency Program is expected to pave the way for a firmly rooted presence of family medicine practitioners in an area where there is already both a critical shortage and a high need, particularly for the indigent as well as the Hispanic communities, both disproportionately impacted by limited access to health care.

The program is affiliated with the Keck School of Medicine of USC, a renowned medical school offering many different specialty training paths and one of the nation’s top 10 private research universities, as well as with the Western University Osteopathic Medical School. Unlike other medical centers where family practice is just one of many residency programs, residents at Marian enjoy primary access to training and the focused attention of faculty.

— Samantha Scroggin is a marketing specialist for Dignity Health.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 