Marian Regional Medical Center Completes Ferini-Ardantz Healing Garden and Courtyard

By Sara San Juan for Dignity Health of the Central Coast | June 17, 2014 | 8:09 a.m.

Marian Regional Medical Center, which along with Arroyo Grande Community Hospital and French Hospital Medical Center, are Dignity Health’s Central Coast hospitals, is pleased to announce the finalization of the Ferini-Ardantz Healing Garden and Courtyard.

Surrounded by the grand redwood tree that was planted to honor the Sisters of Saint Frances and commemorate the opening of Marian Hospital in 1967, Marian’s Healing Garden and Courtyard will provide a sanctuary for relaxation and reflection. Peaceful water features and meandering pathways along with the garden’s lush foliage provide contact with the therapeutic power of nature, creating a calming environment.

Careful thought was put into combining specific colors, plants, stones, scents and water to focus on healing and enhanced health. The serenity of the garden will offer a quiet and uplifting setting for hospital patients, staff and visitors.

This sanctuary for relaxation and respite was made possible because of the generous donations of three special families — Georganne and Milo Ferini, Jeri and Patrick Ferini, and Henri Ardantz. Over the years, the Ferini and Ardantz families have graciously supported Marian and remain innovators in gifts made to the hospital, by giving of their leadership, time and resources.

The vision for the Healing Garden and Courtyard originated when Jeanie Ardantz, wife of Henri Ardantz, envisioned an area filled with serene paths, water features and garden sculptures.

Jeanie knew firsthand the healing power that natural surroundings have on health as she was diagnosed with an inoperable tumor and spent the days of her treatment surrounded by nature. Jeanie passed away in May 2011, but her memory remains in the serene garden for all to enjoy.

“Marian’s Healing Garden will offer environment where patients, families, staff and physicians can find solitude by enjoying a relaxing retreat focused on prayer or reflection,” said Charles Cova, Marian Regional Medical Center president and CEO. “The completion of the Healing Garden is also significant for Marian Regional Medical Center in that it marks the last phase of the new hospital expansion project and unifies the campus.”

As Marian continues its healing mission it is with great respect and appreciation that we honor and thank our founders, the Sisters of Saint Francis. They pledged their promise to the community more than 70 years ago — a promise that Marian continues to fulfill — to provide our community with unparalleled care today, tomorrow and every day.

— Sara San Juan is a marketing specialist for Dignity Health of the Central Coast.

 
