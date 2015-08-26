Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 10:08 pm | Mostly Cloudy 57º

 
 
 
 
Marian Regional Medical Center Exalts Long-Time Employee Mike Fabela

By Megan Maloney for Marian Regional Medical Center | August 26, 2015 | 11:14 a.m.

Marian Regional Medical Center’s longest serving employee in the hospital’s 75-year history is a maintenance engineer who still finds plenty to learn even after all these years.

Mike Fabela, 72, has worked at MRMC since 1962, when the hospital was named Our Lady of Perpetual Help Hospital and located on South College Drive before the new facility was opened in 1967 at the current East Church Street location.

Fabela had a friend in the business office at Sister’s Hospital, as Our Lady of Perpetual Help Hospital was fondly referred to, and learned of a job opening in the laundry facilities to which he promptly applied and was hired.

After four years working in laundry, Fabela took an opportunity to become a maintenance engineer, helping with routine maintenance and repairs as needed throughout the hospital. Always mechanically inclined, Fabela jumped at the chance for the more complicated position.

Fabela has witnessed the evolution of MRMC first hand, starting when he was a young father to today, as a proud grandpa of five and as a seasoned and valued member of the Marian team.

Mike Fabela

He recalls Sister’s Hospital being much less bustling than MRMC is today, and has watched the hospital’s technology advance through the years.

Fabela’s impact on the hospital has been so profound that MRMC’s maintenance facility has been named after him — the Michael Fabela Maintenance Center.

“There’s always something to learn,” Fabela remarks. “Just when I think I understand it all. I didn’t come from a computer world, and now everything is computerized.”

As for being MRMC’s longest-serving employee, Fabela doesn’t often give it much thought until someone mentions the distinction. He simply enjoys his job and is grateful to be a part of the MRMC family.

“I’ve been very appreciative of them throughout the years, and they’ve been very good to me. Hopefully they feel the same about me.”

Fabela’s supervisor, MRMC Director of Plant Operations Dennis Daniel, appreciates Fabela and his knowledge of MRMC’s history. According to Daniel, Fabela’s knowledge of the ins and outs of Marian Hospital was especially beneficial during the process of preparing to open the new 191-bed Marian Regional Medical Center in 2012, as he knew where any item was located.

“Mike is well-liked and an important part of Marian and our history,” Daniel says. “And he certainly has no trouble finding his way around.”

— Megan Maloney represents Marian Regional Medical Center.

 
