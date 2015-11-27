Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 7:16 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 
Marian Regional Medical Center Foundation Annual Dinner Breaks Record

By Samantha Scroggin for Marian Regional Medical Center | November 27, 2015 | 2:16 p.m.

Marian Regional Medical Center (MRMC), a member of the Dignity Health system, is proud to announce that the Marian Foundation Annual Dinner raised a record-setting $310,000 in support of the Marian Emergency Services Expansion Project.

An Afternoon by the Sea, the 28th Annual Foundation Dinner, took place Aug. 23, 2015, at the Cliffs Resort in Shell Beach.

The annual event’s new record is due to the great generosity of its sponsors, contributors and nearly 400 attendees.

All proceeds from this year’s event benefits the Marian Emergency Services Expansion Project, a $1.5 million philanthropic initiative that will address the record growth that the Emergency Department has seen since the new hospital opened in 2012.

Since opening the new hospital in 2012, the Emergency Department has grown from treating 4,000 patients per month to caring for over 6,000 patients a month, resulting in 72,000 Emergency Department visits annually.

To provide for the projected future growth and needs of our community, the first phase of the expansion will include additional patient exam rooms along with additional waiting and triage space.  

“Opening our 32-bed Emergency Department in the new hospital in 2012 allowed our expert team to provide for the growing needs of our community with privacy, compassion and efficiency," said Charles J. Cova, MRMC president and CEO. "Marian’s emergency services quality, safety and patient experience results are among the best in all of Dignity Health.” 

Cova adds, “We intentionally designed the new hospital with shell space immediately adjacent to the Emergency Department so that when the day came to expand, we would be prepared. We did not think this day would come so soon," he said, "but we are now ready to move forward the Emergency Department expansion to assure we continue meeting our community’s emergency and trauma care needs. The generosity displayed at the Annual Foundation Dinner will go a long way in helping us fund the Emergency Services Expansion Project.”

Event highlights included the presentation of the 2015 Marian Distinguished Service Award to Todd D. Bailey Jr., M.D., and a special RP Vita Telemedicine Robot presentation.

Another poignant event moment was a moving testimonial from Shauna Blackburn, mother of a trauma patient, who also graciously and emotionally thanked the team at Marian for saving her son’s life following a serious motorcycle accident.  

The presenting sponsors for the event were the Marian Regional Medical Center Emergency Physicians Medical Group, and the Marian Regional Medical Center Medical Staff.

The work is far from over, as Marian Foundation aims to raise $1.5 million for this project. Please click here if you wish to make a contribution. 

— Samantha Scroggin is a marketing specialist for Marian Regional Medical Center.

 

