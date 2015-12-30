Marian Regional Medical Center Foundation Raises $245,000 for Circle of Friends Giving Campaign

Advice

The Marian Regional Medical Center Foundation is proud to announce that this fall, 1,058 employees — 54 percent of the organization’s employee workforce — collectively donated $245,000 in support of the hospital’s Circle of Friends 2015 Employee Giving Campaign.

MRMC's annual giving program benefits medical center services and programs and the Friendship Fund, an employee assistance fund for employees experiencing hardship.

Due to the generous support of MRMC employees, the campaign surpassed its goal of $225,000 and set a new employee giving record. Last year’s Circle of Friends campaign raised $200,000.

Although this year’s Employee Giving Campaign ran from Oct. 1 through Oct. 31, MRMC employees contribute year round to the Foundation.

“The Marian Foundation is incredibly grateful to our family of Marian employees, who not only give of themselves in service to Marian patients and families but also go above and beyond to make personal gifts in support of the lifesaving programs and services they champion,” says Stephanie Grogan, vice president of philanthropy for MRMC. “This year’s campaign marks the largest amount of Circle of Friends contributions and is a testament to our employees’ belief in the healing work that takes place at Marian.”

The MRMC Foundation works under the direction and guidance of the Foundation board of directors.

Through the generous contributions of many individuals, businesses and foundation partners, the Marian Foundation supports the provision of the highest levels of care, the latest technologies and the most innovative treatments for patients and families in the Santa Maria Valley and surrounding communities.

Please contact the Marian Foundation to learn about how you can become a partner in this important work by calling 805.739.3595.

— Samantha Scroggin is a marketing specialist for Dignity Health.