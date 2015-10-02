Marian Regional Medical Center Holds NICU Graduation Celebration

Advice

MRMC hosted its second annual Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) graduation celebration Sunday, Sept. 27 from 12–3 p.m. on the hospital grounds, where the children and families of the NICU had a chance to celebrate with the medical staff, nurses and volunteers that make Marian’s NICU so exceptional.

This special day celebrated the courageous beginnings of hundreds of little ones who often only came into the world weighing less than three ​pounds.

The families enjoyed food, games, family portraits, face painting, fingerprinting and a visit from a local fire engine for the children to enjoy.

Marian’s 21-bed, Community (Level III) Neonatal Intensive Care Unit is the most sophisticated and technologically-advanced Unit in the region.

For additional information or questions about the MRMC NICU, please contact Sara San Juan at 805.739.3574 or [email protected].

— Sara San Juan represents Marian Regional Medical Center.