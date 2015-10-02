Friday, April 13 , 2018, 5:13 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Marian Regional Medical Center Holds NICU Graduation Celebration

More than 400 tiny tots and their loved ones reunited with caregivers Sunday for a one of kind reunion at Marian Regional Medical Center.
More than 400 tiny tots and their loved ones reunited with caregivers Sunday for a one of kind reunion at Marian Regional Medical Center. (MRMC photo)
By Sara San Juan for Marian Regional Medical Center | October 2, 2015 | 11:07 a.m.

MRMC hosted its second annual Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) graduation celebration Sunday, Sept. 27 from 12–3 p.m. on the hospital grounds, where the children and families of the NICU had a chance to celebrate with the medical staff, nurses and volunteers that make Marian’s NICU so exceptional.  

This special day celebrated the courageous beginnings of hundreds of little ones who often only came into the world weighing less than three ​pounds.

The families enjoyed food, games, family portraits, face painting, fingerprinting and a visit from a local fire engine for the children to enjoy.

Marian’s 21-bed, Community (Level III) Neonatal Intensive Care Unit is the most sophisticated and technologically-advanced Unit in the region. 

For additional information or questions about the MRMC NICU, please contact Sara San Juan at 805.739.3574 or [email protected].

— Sara San Juan represents Marian Regional Medical Center

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 