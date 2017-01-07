Marian Regional Medical Center Honored for Weight-Loss Surgery

Marian Regional Medical Center’s Weight Loss Surgery Institute of the Central Coast (WLSICC) is has received the Women’s Choice Award® as one of America’s Best Hospitals for the second year in a row.

This evidence-based designation is the only award that identifies the country’s best health care institutions based on robust criteria that consider female patient satisfaction, clinical excellence, and what women say they want from a hospital.

The America’s Best Hospitals for Bariatric Surgery scoring process is unique in that it is the only national list that is evidence-based and focuses on female patient satisfaction.

Hospitals such as MRMC that earn the 2017 America’s Best Hospitals for Bariatric Surgery Award have met the high standards of the American College of Surgeons and the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery through the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program.

In addition, these hospitals have received a patient recommendation rating above national average on the Hospital Consumer Assessment of HealthCare Providers and Systems survey for by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

“In order to provide the best experience for each of our patients, it is imperative that we provide a full spectrum of care to deliver the best and safest outcomes,” says Dr. David Maccabee, medical director for the Weight Loss Surgery Institute of the Central Coast. “Receiving this most recent accolade for a second year is a testament to our commitment to helping people lead healthier lives.”

The WLSICC offers monthly educational seminars and clinics in both Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo. It is the only comprehensive surgical weight loss program on California’s Central Coast and uses technology and equipment specifically designed to accommodate complex and morbidly obese patients.

The program also offers a full-time nurse coordinator, dietician, pharmacy, rehabilitation and wellness center, and medical specialists from every needed service.

For more information on the WLSICC, visit http://www.dignityhealth.org/central-coast/services/bariatric-surgery.

— Sara San Juan for Dignity Health Central Coast.