Marian Regional Medical Center Launches Family Caregiver Support Program

Marian Regional Medical Center, a member of Dignity Health Central Coast, is pleased to announce a new program to assess, support, guide and teach family caregivers.

This new and innovative program is now accepting participants who are caregivers for an elderly and medically fragile loved one in Northern Santa Barbara County.

The program’s unique focus is about engaging the caregivers of the families served through new programs and services designed to empower and support caregivers as part of our health care team.

Our Family Care Navigator will work directly with family and provide support for an array of free services including the following:

» In-depth support and case management for the caregiver, including an initial face to face assessment and ongoing support.

» “Powerful Tools for Caregivers,” a six week class that helps caregivers develop tools to reduce stress, communicate effectively, manage emotions and make tough caregiving decisions.

» Linkage to MRMC’s collaborative partners for services such as counseling, respite, caregiver support groups, transportation and other community resources.

» Access to the Promotores Network for Spanish-speaking families.

For additional information about the program, or for a referral, call Family Care Navigator Mary Amedeo, LCSW, at 805.614.2085.

— Sara San Juan is a marketing specialist at Dignity Health.