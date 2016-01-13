Marian Regional Medical Center Receives 2016 Women’s Choice Award for Bariatric Surgery

Sports

Marian Regional Medical Center, a Dignity Health Central Coast hospital, is pleased to announce that it has received the 2016 Women’s Choice Award as one of America’s Best Hospitals for Bariatric Surgery.

This evidence-based designation is the only award that identifies the country’s best health care institutions based on robust criteria that consider female patient satisfaction, clinical excellence and what women say they want from a hospital.

The America’s Best Hospitals for Bariatric Surgery scoring process is unique in that it is the only national list that is evidence-based and focuses on female patient satisfaction.

Hospitals such as MRMC that earned the 2016 America’s Best Hospitals for Bariatric Surgery Award have met the high standards of The American College of Surgeons and the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery through the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program.

In addition, these hospitals have received a patient recommendation rating above the national average on the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems survey by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

David Maccabee, M.D., medical director for the Weight Loss Surgery Institute of the Central Coast, located on the MRMC campus, says this most recent accolade underscores the institute’s commitment to helping people live healthier lives.

“As the Central Coast’s only comprehensive surgical weight loss program, it is imperative that we provide not only excellent quality care but also that we ensure the best experience possible for all of our patients," he said. "We are honored to receive this prestigious award.”

