Marian Regional Medical Center Receives Distinguished Hospital Award for Clinical Excellence

Marian Regional Medical Center (MRMC), a member of the Dignity Health system, is proud to announce being named a recipient, for the third year in a row, of the Healthgrades 2016 Distinguished Hospital Award for Clinical Excellence.

Healthgrades is the leading online resource helping consumers make informed decisions in order to find the right doctor, the right hospital and the right care.

It awards the Distinguished Hospital Award for Clinical Excellence to hospitals across the nation that have demonstrated overall clinical excellence and have exhibited superior performance in clinical outcomes for patients across a broad spectrum of care.

This distinction places MRMC in the top 5 percent of the more than 4,500 hospitals evaluated nationwide, based on the hospital’s outstanding clinical performance.

“This honor is a testament to the commitment of the employees, physicians and volunteers of Marian Regional Medical Center to assure our patients and community receive the highest level of safe, quality health care services,” says Charles J. Cova, Sr. vice president of operations at Dignity Health.

“This recognition is an example of how we are fulfilling our promise to the community to invest in state-of-the-art technologies that allow our health care team to provide safe, high-quality, compassionate care,” he said.

Every year Healthgrades evaluates hospital performance based on more than 45 million Medicare medical claims records for the most recent three-year time period available from over 4,500 hospitals nationwide, including 36 of the most common inpatient procedures and conditions.

These findings are released on Healthgrades.com and in the Healthgrades 2016 Report to the Nation.

Dignity Health Central Coast hospitals, including Arroyo Grande Community Hospital, French Hospital Medical Center and MRMC, together received 55 honors from Healthgrades for 2016, consisting of five-star awards for clinical outcomes and clinical and service excellence awards.

A five-star rating indicates that a hospital’s clinical outcomes are better than expected when treating the condition or conducting the procedure being evaluated.

Healthgrades independently measures hospitals based on data that hospitals submit to the federal government. No hospital can opt in or out of the analysis, and no hospital pays to be measured.

Healthgrades risk adjusts for patient demographic characteristics and clinical risk factors, thereby taking into account how sick patients are upon admission.

— Sara San Juan is a marketing specialist at Dignity Health.